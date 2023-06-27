Enchem America Inc. to locate US manufacturing operations in Brownsville

Enchem America Inc. officials say the company will invest $152.5 million to establish electrolyte manufacturing operations in Brownsville.

Located at the I-40 Advantage Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site, the new facility will be Enchem’s second U.S. plant, creating 190 new jobs in Tier 4, At-Risk Haywood County.

The Brownsville facility will operate similarly to Enchem’s U.S. headquarters in Commerce, Georgia, and will manufacture electrolytes for electric vehicle (EV) batteries as well as other EV battery-related services.

Enchem America Inc. is a subsidiary of Enchem Co., Ltd., which is based in South Korea.

The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of electrolytes and other additives for rechargeable batteries.

With the additional Tennessee operations, Enchem will be able to further support its EV partners across the Southeast.