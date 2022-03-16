Encore broadcast of Westview’s State Championship game tonight at 6:00

If you didn’t get a chance to hear the Westview Lady Chargers’ State Championship game, you can join WCMT Talk and News You Can Use tonight at 6:00 for an encore broadcast.

You’ll hear Paul Tinkle and Vic Durall call the play by play of the title game between Westview and York Institute.

The broadcast is brought to you exclusively by Weakley County Municipal Electric System with limited interruptions.

Westview’s Girls Class 2A State Championship re-broadcast is tonight at 6:00 on WCMT Talk and News You Can Use on 1410, 92.7, 96.1, 99.7, 100.5, and 103.3.