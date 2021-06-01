Endangered Adult Alert issued for missing Gibson County woman

The TBI issued an Endangered Adult Alert Monday for a missing Gibson County woman.

Nineteen-year-old Patti Hathcock was last seen Thursday night in Jackson, and according to the TBI, she has a known medical condition and may need immediate medical attention.

The Endangered Adult Alert was issued under the Holly Bobo Act, which went into effect this year and increased the age limit from 18 to 21 for endangered or missing adult alerts.

Anyone with information on Hathcock or her location should call the TBI or your local law enforcement agency.