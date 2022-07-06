Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Martin teen

The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Martin teenager.

Fourteen-year-old Trevor Lewis was last seen earlier in the day Wednesday.

Trevor is 5′-9″ and 140 pounds with brown hair that’s been dyed orange and hazel eyes.

He may be traveling in a silver 2003 Chevy Malibu with Tennessee license plate number 1-T-7-9-J-9.

If you’ve seen Trevor or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.