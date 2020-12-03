An endangered juvenile was found Wednesday in a Martin motel room and a Union City man is facing charges.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says around 10:00 Wednesday morning, Investigator Sarah Rogers, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, responded to the Eagle Inn on North Lindell Street where they found the juvenile girl in a room with 19-year-old Myles Watson, of Union City.

Watson was wanted on an active warrant from the Martin Police Department and during a search, Investigator Rogers found a bag of ectasy pills in Watson’s front left pocket.

Watson is charged with Simple Possession/Casual Exchange and was booked into the Weakley County Jail.

The juvenile was released to the Department of Children’s Services.