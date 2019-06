Union City Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey will be the special guest this week on our community affairs program, “:30 Minutes”.

Bailey will speak about the history of the Union City Electric System, the transition into the Union City Energy Authority, along with other company information.

The program will air on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” at 7:00, and on 104.9 KYTN at 9:00.

You can also hear the “:30 Minutes” program by podcast on our website.