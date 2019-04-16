A Michigan AAU basketball coach has been arrested again, on new charges involving the assault of a referee in McCracken County.

40 year old Keyon Menifield, of Flint, has now been charged with felony assault involving his attack on 60 year old Kenny Culp, of Paducah.

On Saturday, April 6th, deputies were called to the Sports Plex, where Menifield had punched Culp following a disagreement from a game.

Culp was knocked unconscious, while Menifield fled the scene and was taken into custody at a Paducah hotel on misdemeanor charges of 4th degree assault of a sports official.

After receiving medical updates, which showed Culp’s injuries were more severe and required professional evaluations, the felony assault charges were obtained.

On Tuesday, Menifield reported for his court appearance on the original charge, and was taken into custody on a second degree felony assault warrant, with a $15,000 bond.

The sheriff’s report said Menifield had prior criminal convictions for assault and drug trafficking.