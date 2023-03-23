Enhanced Police Safety Coming for Union City Council Meetings

Enhanced safety measures will now be taken at Union City Council meetings.

At this week’s meeting, Police Chief Ben Yates informed Council members about a recent training session at City Hall.

Chief Yates explained his plan for making the meeting place safer for all who attend.

The Chief also recommended that purses, bags and other items remain in the vehicle for those who plan to attend a Council meeting.

The new safety plan will begin at the next Union City Council meeting on April 4th.