The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Western Kentucky, that includes the counties of Fulton, Hickman, Calloway, Graves and McCracken.

The Tornado Watch will be in affect until 11:00 tonight.

The National Weather Service has also placed Lake County, a portion of Obion County, along with Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle and Ballard County in an “Enhanced Risk” area for severe thunderstorms overnight tonight.

The threat in this area includes the possibility of large hail, heavy rain and tornadoes.