Entire Ken-Tenn Area Upgraded to “Enhanced” Severe Storm Category

The National Weather Service has now upgraded their forecasts, which places all of the Ken-Tenn area in a Level 3, or enhanced possibility, of severe thunderstorms tonight.

Forecasters say thunderstorms produced by the system could result in very large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, along with rainfall amounts up to two-inches.

Currently, forecasts indicate the greatest threat of severe weather for the Ken-Tenn area could be from the early evening through the overnight hours.

Forecasters are urging all residents to have a way to receive severe weather warnings that could be posted during the late nighttime hours.

The Level 3 threat does include Lake, Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Henry and Gibson County County in Northwest Tennessee, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken County in Western Kentucky.