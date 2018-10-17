Motorists traveling in Western Kentucky will encounter a traffic restriction on highway US-51 in Carlisle County today.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports said an environmental remediation contractor will restrict traffic to one lane near the 2.5 mile marker for about seven hours.

The traffic restriction is to allow work along the site of a weekend crash involving a gasoline tanker truck north of the Arlington community.

Alternating travel flow, controlled by flaggers, will take place from 8:00 until 3:00 today.

