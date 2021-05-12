Equine Infectious Anemia reported in West Tennessee

The Tennessee state veterinarian is alerting West Tennessee horse owners of two cases of equine infectious anemia or EIA, a potentially fatal blood-borne illness.

State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty says two horses in Shelby County recently tested positive for EIA. The horse stable is now under quarantine and animal health officials are testing additional horses on the premises.

EIA does not cause disease in humans. However, it’s very dangerous for horses because there’s no vaccine or treatment.

EIA is commonly transmitted through biting insects or sharing needles among horses. Symptoms may include fever, lethargy, swelling, loss of appetite, or colic. If infected, horses must be permanently quarantined or euthanized.

State law requires a yearly Coggins test to check for the presence of EIA before any horse is transported from its home farm to a different location.