The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of over $30,000 dollars worth of equipment from a local business.

Reports said the theft happened around 4:30 in the morning on Sunday, at First Choice Kubota, located on US 45 North, approximately six miles north of Mayfield.

According to police, a red pick-up truck, pulling a white 26-foot enclosed trailer, pulled into the adjacent lot across from the Kubota dealership.

Two pieces of equipment was then loaded into the trailer, which then left the scene.

Reports said the stolen equipment included a mini backhoe Kubota and a Kubota Zero Turn mower.

Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.