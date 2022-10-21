Erwin retires from Martin PD after 26 years

Captain Tommy Erwin is retiring from the Martin Police Department after serving the department and the City of Martin for 26 years.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says over that time, Erwin has served in the positions of Patrol Officer, K-9 Handler, Drug Task Force Officer, Investigator, and as Captain of CID.

Erwin is a graduate of Dresden High School, the TN Law Enforcement Training Academy, and the 264th Session of the FBI National Academy.

Fuqua says the Martin Police Department thanks Captain Erwin for his service to the citizens of Martin.