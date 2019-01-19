Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, are searching for an escapee from a Paducah facility.

Troopers received a call from the Keaton Correctional Facility just before 1:30 Saturday morning, after staff advised they discovered an inmate missing.

33 year old Frankie Lee Higdon, of Louisville, is described as a white male, who is 5’11” inches tall with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Higdon was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black pants and carrying a black backpack at the time of his escape.

He was serving time for burglary, tampering with physical evidence, along with fleeing and evading police in a motor vehicle.

Kentucky State Police are continuing the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.