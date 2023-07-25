Escaped Carroll County inmates captured in Jackson

Two Carroll County escapees are back in custody after being captured in Jackson.

The TBI says Orlando Terrell Olive and Malcolm Omar Lee, Jr. were taken into custody late Monday night after escaping early Monday morning from the Carroll County Jail.

Both men had been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list after their escape.

Olive had been serving a sentence for Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment and has a history of evading arrest, theft of property, and burglary, while Lee was in custody for a Violation of Probation and has previous charges including Criminal Impersonation and Assault.

The TBI was assisted by the Jackson Police Department in capturing the two escapees.