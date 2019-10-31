Kentucky State Police at Post 1 continue their search for an escapee from a Calloway County work crew.

State Police were notified just before 1:00 on Thursday, after reports of Henry Rickard Jr. driving away from a work detail.

Rickard was last seen in a Calloway County Road Department vehicle near Sycamore Industrial Road in Murray.

Reports said Troopers later found the abandoned truck near Buchanan, in Weakley County.

Authorities in Tennessee have joined in the search, with Rickard having family in west Tennessee.

He is described as a white male, 5’7″ tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

He has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.

Rickard was being held on drug and weapons charges, and police say he should be considered dangerous.

If anyone should see Henry Rickard, they are asked to contact Kentucky State Police or call 911.