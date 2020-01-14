A work release inmate, who walked away from his job in Western Kentucky on Monday, has now been recaptured.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 said 40 year old Robert Fritz, of Louisville, left the Marshall County Animal Shelter in Benton just before 1:00.

On Monday night, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a stolen vehicle, not far from where Fritz was last seen.

Post 1 reports said the vehicle’s OnStar equipment led officers to a rest area off of Interstate-64 in Shelby County, Kentucky.

Reports said deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department found Fritz inside of the stolen GMC Sierra truck, and he was taken into custody.

He was issued multiple charges in Shelby County, along with a second degree escape warrant from Marshall County.