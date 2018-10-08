Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, say an escaped inmate has been taken into custody.
On Friday night around 9:00, Post 1 received a report that 43 year old William Jones, of Lexington, had left his work detail at Starfish Orphans Ministry and was seen getting into a vehicle on Broadway Street in Paducah.
Jones was in custody for charges that included third degree assault on a corrections employee, and trafficking in a controlled substance.
State Police say Jones was taken into custody early Monday morning, and is now lodged in the Graves County Jail.