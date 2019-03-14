A Fulton County Detention Center inmate escaped from the Fulton County Courthouse on Thursday, and was later captured in flooded Mississippi River waters.

Following an indictment by the Grand Jury, 43 year old Robert Adair fled the courthouse and jumped over the floodwall into waters of the Elvis Stahr Harbor.

Adair was spotted by law enforcement authorities in some willow trees, approximately 100-feet away from the floodwall.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife placed a boat into the high river water, and took Adair into custody.

He was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield for observation after being pulled from the cold river water.

Adair was incarcerated in the Fulton County Detention center in January on numerous misdemeanor and felony charges.