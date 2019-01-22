A Louisville inmate who escaped from a Paducah facility has been taken back into custody.

Kentucky State Police reported that 33 year old Frankie Lee Higdon was arrested in Louisville just before midnight last night, by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Higdon escaped from the Keaton Correctional Facility on Saturday, where he was serving time for second degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, and fleeing and evading police in a motor vehicle.

Post 1 reports said Higdon was being held at a Louisville facility following his arrest.