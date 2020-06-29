The Etheridge House assisted living facility in Union City has updated its COVID-19 status of residents and employees following testing.

A final round of testing showed no positive cases, and all residents on the unit are considered recovered from the virus.

These residents will now be relocated back to their original rooms.

In all, nine residents tested positive for the virus, with seven cared for at the special care unit.

Two residents, who required a higher level of care, were transferred to Baptist Memorial Hospital, where one succumbed to the virus.

An additional 28 residents on the campus were protected from the virus by establishing the special care unit.

With no positive residents, the in-room quarantine at the facility has also been lifted.