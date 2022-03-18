Etherton announces resignation from FCTA

Fulton County Transit Authority Executive Director Kenney Etherton will be leaving FCTA next month after announcing his upcoming resignation/retirement Thursday.

Etherton announced his plans with the FCTA Board of Directors during their monthly noon meeting and then shared the news with FCTA employees Thursday evening.

The decision to leave the Transit agency has been one Etherton has put quite a bit of thought into during the past few months.

“I’ve spent the last 38 years of my career working for the public in this city and county and it is time that I spend some time taking care of myself, my wife, my children, and my grandchildren,” Etherton said.

Etherton’s final workday at FCTA will be April 15.

“FCTA is a great organization,” Etherton said. “With the help of current and past staff, we have built a Transit agency that I feel is second to none.”

Currently, Etherton has no specific future employment plans.

“I’m not certain what my next chapter in life is yet, but I still plan to be active in the community,” Etherton said. “I feel it’s time for a change and for me to take care of my personal life more. Thank you to my staff – both past and present – and the community that has been so supportive over the years.”