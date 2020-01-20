Local events celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King will be held today.

This morning, the eighth-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Breakfast will take place at 8:45 at the UT-Martin Boling University Center.

Dr. Mark McCloud, UT-Martin director of career planning and development, will serve as keynote speaker.

During the event, the Torch Award, the Alpha Award and the City of Martin’s Harold Conner Award will be presented.

At Hickman, an annual Martin Luther King march will begin at 11:30, at the New Bryant Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

Marchers will proceed from the Atwood Street location to the Thomas Chapel Church, on South Seventh Street.

A service will then be held featuring the guest speaking of Bro. Craig Clay, of Tiptonville.

The Fulton/South Fulton Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service will take place at 6:00 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in South Fulton.

The theme of this year’s service is “Reignite the Dream”, with guest speaker Daniel Gates, a student at UT-Martin.