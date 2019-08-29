Everett-Stewart Regional Airport was recently cleared of a frivolous accusation, following an inspection on the property.

At Wednesday’s monthly meeting, Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Holman told board members the false complaint by made by a former airport manager.

Airport Board Chairman Wayne McCreight said he was involved in the debriefing concerning the investigation, and confirmed the complaint as an allegation by the terminated manager.

A copy of the report, clearing the airport of any wrongdoing, was expected to be received in the coming days.