Mixed signals, concerning operations and employees at Everett Stewart Regional Airport, was a hotly debated topic at Tuesday’s Obion County Commission meeting.

Near the end of the meeting, Commissioner Paul Albright asked to add the airport discussion, which began with a motion by Donnie Walton to replace the four sitting Obion County board members.

Commissioner Donnie Braswell made a second on the motion, then explained his concerns.

County Commissioner Jim Bondurant, who is one of the airport board members, said he was disappointed that no one informed him in advance of the possible replacement.

Airport board member Mike Holman then took the podium in defense of Bondurant’s reactions.

Former Airport Manager Bob Snooks who was just recently fired from his position, talked about issues he dealt with during his time at the facility.

Following additional discussion, County Mayor Benny McGuire appointed a three member team of Braswell, Terry Roberts and James Gray, to investigate the ongoing issues at the airport, with findings to be presented at the January meeting.

