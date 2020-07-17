A plan to construct additional airplane storage was discussed at the Everett-Stewart Regional Airport board meeting on Thursday.

Maintenance Committee Chairman Jim Bondurant said the local airport is in need of housing, for a growing list of airplane owners.

Bondurant said the construction of both T-hangers and box hangars, would bring an additional impact to the local airport.

A motion was made and approved to pursue 20 new T-hangars, which are primarily used for private aircraft storage at general aviation airports.

Members also agreed to look into the construction of new box hangars, which can hold larger aircraft for storage, repairs and maintenance.