Board members at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport have approved the lease of a hangar to house a new business.

By a unanimous vote during Thursday morning’s meeting, members accepted the business proposal of Full Stop Aviation.

On Wednesday, local business owners Conner Rinker and Justin Wright proposed their plan to the Maintenance Committee, which included a flight school and training, along with a maintenance department.

Following Thursday’s meeting, Airport Director Chris Rogers said Full Stop Aviation will be a multi-operation business.

Rogers said board members were pleased to bring the operation to the Union City facility.

The business agreement included a $2,500 a month rent for the hangar, along with a five year lease, and five year additional option.