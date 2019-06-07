Maintenance Committee members at Everett Stewart Regional Airport have approved an amendment to the lease agreement with a new air ambulance service.

During a brief meeting Thursday morning, Chairman Wayne McCreight informed the board about a recommendation from attorney Steve Conley.

Following the recommendation by Chairman McCreight, pilot Wayne Lanier questioned board members and Conley, about a full board re-vote on the Hospital Wing proposal.

Maintenance Committee members voted unanimously to approve the minimum standard lease amendment.