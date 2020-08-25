The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded funding for a project at Everett Stewart Regional Airport.

8th District Congressman David Kustoff announced a $500,000 loan and $87,200 grant to construct a 100×100 airplane hangar on the south end of the airfield.

Airport Manager Chris Rodgers explained the funding, and a possible request to shift to use the money in a different direction.

Rodgers explained how new T-hangars could help the operations at the airport.

Rodgers said the USDA offer will be standing for three years for the airport, with an interest rate of approximately 2.3-percent also locked in on the funding.