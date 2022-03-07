Everett-Stewart Regional Airport Closer to Hiring New Manager

Everett-Stewart Regional Airport is now closer to finding a new manager.

The Personnel Committee held a meeting Friday morning, with members discussing submitted resumes, the establishment of job criteria and future interviews.

Following the meeting, Personnel Committee Chairman Mike Holman told Thunderbolt News about the progress of the search.(AUDIO)

Holman said the board was pleased with the pool of applicants, with the goal now to select the right candidate.(AUDIO)

Plans call for the first interviews to be conducted on March 15th, with hopes of having a new manager in place in 30 days.

The opening came when former manager Chris Rogers accepted a new position in Union City.