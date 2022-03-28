Everett-Stewart Regional Airport Selects Don Coady as New Manager
Board members at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport have selected Don Coady, of Martin, as the new Airport Manager.
Coady comes to the position following a long career in education and coaching football.
Following a revue process of candidates, airport board chairman Wayne McCreight told Thunderbolt News that Coady was the right fit for the job.(AUDIO)
During his career, Coady has been a longtime teacher and football coach at Martin Westview.
He now plans to begin at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport on May 1st.