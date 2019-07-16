The new Excel Boats Company can now proceed with work on their plans for operations in Union City.

Obion County Finance Committee Chairman Jim Bondurant spoke with Thunderbolt News, updating the status of the county’s newest job producing industry.

An industrial announcement for Excel Boats was held last December on Sherwood Drive, at the building which formerly housed Vanity Fair.

Bondurant said he has spoken with Excel Boats Business Operations Manager, J. Paul Jackson, and work will begin soon.

During the industrial announcement, plans called for the company to invest $7.5 million dollars at the Union City facility, with employee wages to run around $15-per hour.