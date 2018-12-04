Government and economic development officials from Union City and Obion County welcomed Excel Boats Company LLC to the community on Tuesday.

During a ceremony held at the former Vanity Fair building in Union City, Mayor Terry Hailey, County Mayor Benny McGuire and Economic Development Chairman Art Sparks welcomed Excel Boats Business Operations Manager J. Paul Jackson.

Excel Boats will make a $7.5 million dollar investment in Obion County, with plans to hire 175 workers over the next five years.

During the industrial announcement, Jackson spoke about bringing the company to Union City.

Plans also include an expansion of the building to house the boat building operation.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...