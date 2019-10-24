Tuesday’s ceremony for Excel Boats in Union City means new jobs and additional revenue for the area.

The ceremony, at the former Vanity Fair shopping center, featured company officials and local officials who lured the manufacturer to West Tennessee.

Mayor Terry Hailey told Thunderbolt News the building of boats in Union City will put people to work, while also utilizing a recently vacated building.

Excel Business Operations Manager J. Paul Jackson said the company looked at four different locations, before choosing Union City as the new production site.

Plans now call for the building of boats to begin in Union City during the second quarter of 2020.