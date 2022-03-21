Excel Boats Producing and Shipping From Union City Plant

One of Union City’s newest industries is continuing to grow.

Excel Boat Company held a groundbreaking ceremony in October of 2019, at the former Vanity Fair building on Sherwood Drive.

At the time, company officials announced a $7.5 million dollar investment for the Union City location.

With boats now being built and shipped, Plant Manager Gary Allison told Thunderbolt News about the status of the operation.(AUDIO)

Allison said everyone was pleased with the new Union City location.(AUDIO)

The plant manager also said he sees a bright future, with expansion of boat production at the Union City plant.(AUDIO)

Excel Boats of Union City is building 18, 20 and 22-foot Bay boats, with shipping to mostly coastal areas of the United States and some international shipping.