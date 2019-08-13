An Excessive Heat Warning remains in affect today for West Tennessee.

The National Weather Service says the warning is in place until 8:00 tonight, with the possibilities of heat index values from 110 to 115 degrees.

Actual daytime temperatures today will be near the mid-90’s.

Weather Service officials say the dangerous heat could cause heat strokes or exhaustion, with extra precaution needed for the elderly, children and those who work outdoors.

Parents are urged to not leave children or pets inside of a parked vehicle for an extended period of time.

Again for those in West Tennessee, the Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity will occur.