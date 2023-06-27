Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Thursday that includes the Ken-Tenn area.

Forecasters say actual daytime temperatures of near 102, will create heat index values of 110 to 115 degrees.

The extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, especially for those who are working outdoors and those who have other outdoor activities.

Counties in the Heat Watch area includes Obion, Lake, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson and Carroll County, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves and McCracken County in Western Kentucky.