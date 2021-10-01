Excitement High for Westview at Union City Football Game

One of the most highly anticipated high school football games in the area will take place tonight at War Memorial Stadium, when Westview travels to play Union City.

Both the Golden Tornadoes and Chargers come into the Region game with a record of (5-1), with a first place standing on the line.

Union City head coach Nick Markle said his team has had a really good week of practice, and are ready for the match-up.(AUDIO)

Coach Markle said he is also anticipating a big-time atmosphere for the game, from fans of both schools.(AUDIO)

Kickoff of tonight’s game will begin at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” and Mix 101.3 WCMT.