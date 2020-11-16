Governor Bill Lee says COVID-19 testing is being expanded ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Tennessee Department of Health will offering additional testing opportunities with selected health departments throughout the state offering extended testing hours next Monday, November 23rd and the Monday following Thanksgiving.

There were 5,817 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Tennessee, with Northwest Tennessee seeing a spike of active COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Obion County reports 290 active cases, Henry County with 276, Weakley County with 231, and Lake County with 94.

Health Department testing will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, November 26th through the 28th.