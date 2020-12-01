Waterfowl hunters, anglers and boaters should anticipate limited access to portions of five bays on Kentucky Lake over the next several weeks.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says officials are evaluating experimental Asian Carp harvest techniques.

The clearing of submerged debris from designated “Asian Carp Harvest Areas” starts today.

Fish and Wildlife Resources will oversee the clearing of debris from the reservoir bottom in a 300-foot by 500-foot section of each bay, with a subcontractor working for Murray State University to perform the site preparation work.

The site preparation and Asian Carp harvest in the areas will occur from December to early March, with submerged debris removal necessary to allow seine nets to be deployed for the fish harvest.