Expiration Date for Tennessee Hunting License May Change

Discussion will take place this week on the duration of hunting license in Tennessee.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Thursday and Friday in Kingsport, with several items on their agenda.

During the monthly meeting, a rulemaking hearing will be held regarding changing duration of licenses from expiring at the end of February each year, to expiring 365 days from the purchase date.

This rule change is in response to feedback gathered by a recent research survey, pertaining to how the TWRA could improve the license structure for customers.

Also at this weeks meeting, the Fish and Wildlife Commission will discuss quota hunt draw procedures, and new chronic wasting disease information.