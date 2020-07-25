The extended closure of the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is on track to begin the first week of August.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the closure is set to start sometime during the week of August 3rd through the 9th.

The bridge is expected to be closed for 30 days for extensive maintenance work along a nearly two-mile section of the Kentucky approach levee and to expedite an ongoing bridge deck maintenance project.

The bridge carries U.S. 51, U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois.