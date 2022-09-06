Extended closure of KY 303 in southern Graves County begins Wednesday

A section of KY 303 in southern Graves County will be closed for an extended time beginning Wednesday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says that section of KY 303 will be closed at about the 1.5-mile marker to allow a culvert to be replaced.

The existing culvert will be removed and replaced with a pre-fabricated aluminum culvert.

The roadway at this site will close Wednesday morning at 8:00 and is expected to reopen to traffic around September 28th.