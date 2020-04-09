A section of Spring Road in northern Calloway County will be closed for an extended time starting Friday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says Spring Road will be closed between Wrather Road and KY 464/West Fork Road in northern Calloway County to allow construction of a new bridge over the West Fork of Rockhouse Creek.

This bridge is part of a nearly $3 million group construction project.

The contractor will have 60 days to complete the work. The target completion date for the New West Fork Rockhouse Creek Bridge is June 15.