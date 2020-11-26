The U.S. Department of Labor has decided to abruptly end extended unemployment insurance payments for Kentuckians.

Extended benefit payments for 4,723 claimants will cease this weekend due to federal rules.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet received notification this week, stating that the state’s insured unemployment rate had fallen below the threshold for the state to continue administering extended benefits.

The extended period for Kentucky will end on Saturday, and the state will be barred from distributing extended benefits for a minimum of 13 weeks.

The loss of the extended benefit program will not affect the ability of Kentuckians losing their jobs to qualify for traditional unemployment insurance, or the state’s ability to administer that program.