Beginning Tuesday, Weakley Countians wanting the COVID-19 vaccine will have more time to get it.

Through April 2nd, the Weakley County Health Department will have extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Extended hours will be Tuesday from 4:30 to 7:00 and Thursday mornings from 7:00 to 8:00.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone age 65 and up, as well as Phase 1c, and pregnant women 16 and up.