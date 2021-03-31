Extension Agent Offers Cold Weather Tips for Ken-Tenn Area Gardeners

Ken-Tenn area gardeners, who have taken advantage of the warm days of March, must now take action due to sub-freezing forecasts.

With forecasts calling for temperatures at or below 30 degrees the next couple of nights, protection will be needed for outdoor plants.

Fulton County Agriculture Extension Agent Ben Rudy has offered Thunderbolt News some tips to help protect those newly potted plants.(AUDIO)

Rudy also offered ways to save plants that have been placed into the ground.(AUDIO)

The agriculture agent also issued a longstanding tip for a safe planting season.(AUDIO)

Many people in the area are referring to this cold snap as “dogwood winter” in advance of Easter on Sunday.