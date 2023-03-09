Extension Directors Say Area Farmers Getting Ready for Spring Planting

For area farmers, the month of March means Spring planting season is not far away.

Obion County Agriculture Extension Agent Bob Shumake said this time of year has local farmers preparing for their time in the fields.(AUDIO)

In Fulton County, Agriculture Extension Agent Ben Rudy said farmers are getting busy, and preparing for good weather that allows early planting.(AUDIO)

With the Spring planting season, both extension agents say they expect to see some early planted soybeans, along with the normal corn crops.