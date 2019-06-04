During Monday night’s Obion County School Board meeting, members agreed to extend the application period for the soon-to-be open position of Director of School’s.

The amendment to the agenda was made by board member Barry Adams.

Board members will have the task of selecting a new Director, following the resignation of current Director Dr. Leah Watkins.

Dr. Watkins was named the new Director of School’s for the Henry County School System on May 9th, and is currently filling out her 60-day contract period at Obion County.

Board members Brian Rainey and Jared Poore were absent from Monday night’s meeting.